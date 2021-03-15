Batla House Encounter: Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict Ariz Khan

Also read Suspected Indian Mujahideen Terrorist On Run Since Batla House Encounter Arrested

A Delhi court Monday awarded the death penalty to Ariz Khan, a convict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Khan was convicted for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Inspector Sharma of Delhi Police's Special Cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018.

A trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in Delhi High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine