March 15, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Batla House Encounter: Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict Ariz Khan

Batla House Encounter: Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict Ariz Khan

Ariz Khan was convicted for the murder of Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Batla House Encounter: Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict Ariz Khan
Policemen rush to Batla House during the encounter in New Delhi in Sep 2008.
PTI File Photo
Batla House Encounter: Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict Ariz Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-03-15T18:11:29+05:30
Also read

A Delhi court Monday awarded the death penalty to Ariz Khan, a convict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Khan was convicted for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Inspector Sharma of Delhi Police's Special Cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018.

A trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in Delhi High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Resignations Continue To Plague TMC As MLA Debashree Roy Quits Party After Being Denied Poll Ticket

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Batla House Encounter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos