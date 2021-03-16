Bank Strike: Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At BJP, Says Centre Is ‘Privatising Profit And Nationalising Loss’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre on Tuesday and alleged that the BJP was “privatising profit" and "nationalising loss".

His comments come amid a nation-wide bank strike. The two-day strike, which came into force on Monday, has been initiated by nine public sector bank unions, which are opposing the government's policy to privatise the lenders.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that selling public sector banks to "cronies" will compromise the country's financial security.

"Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India's financial security," Gandhi tweeted.

I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees.#BankStrike — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2021

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees. "I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," he said on Twitter.

The bank strike continued for day-two on Tuesday.

Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted today.

(With PTI inputs)

