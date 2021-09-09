Bank Alert: Cheque Books Of These Banks Won’t Be Valid After Oct 1; Check Details

September 09, 2021
The bank stated that you can apply for your new cheque book through either ATM, internet banking, PNB One or via a call centre.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2021, Last Updated at 4:32 pm
Please contact our toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query
Customers, if you have accounts in any of these two banks, here is an important update for you. Starting from October 1, the existing cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) will be discontinued and will be considered invalid.

“The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from October 1, 2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR,” PNB tweeted from its official account. 

It must be noted that the OBC and UBI had merged with PNB in April 2020. However, the cheque books of these two erstwhile banks were active and continuing till now. 

As per the updates from the PNB, the bank customers need to send a request for new cheque books through ATMs, internet banking and also with the help of PNB call centres.

“Get your new cheque book from your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB ONE. All customers are requested to use new PNB cheque book with updates PNB IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience. Please contact our toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query,” the PNB said in the tweet.

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

