Bangladesh Sends Second Consignment Of Essential Medical Aid To India

India received second consignment of Covid medical aid from Bangladesh today at Petrapol in West Bengal. The aid consists of 2,672 boxes of 18 different kinds of Covid-related medicines, including anti-biotics, paracetamol, different kind of injections/vials and hand sanitizers.

The medicines and protective gear were sent in four vans and handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas, a source in the customs told Outlook.

The first consignment of medical assistance from Bangladesh consisted of 10,000 vials of antiviral injection Remdisivir which arrived on May 6 as gift from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her sympathy for the Indian people and reiterated her country’s resolve to stand by its closest neighbour during India’s hour of crisis, according to the press statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs.

The medicines sent from Bangladesh were manufactured by the state-run pharmaceuticals enterprise Essential Drugs Co Ltd.

