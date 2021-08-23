August 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Balloon Sellers' Cylinder Explodes Killing 4 In MP Fair And UP

Balloon Sellers' Cylinder Explodes Killing 4 In MP Fair And UP

While one incident occurred in Chhindwara city of Madhya Pradesh, the other occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Outlook Web Desk 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:46 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Balloon Sellers' Cylinder Explodes Killing 4 In MP Fair And UP
Image for representation
PTI
Balloon Sellers' Cylinder Explodes Killing 4 In MP Fair And UP
outlookindia.com
2021-08-23T10:46:28+05:30
Also read

In a tragic incident, a balloon seller's cylinder exploded at a fair in Madhya Pradesh,  killing four and injuring three. The cylinder, used for filling gas into balloons to inflate them, burst during a fair being held in Chhindwara city on Sunday.  Two others were also killed in a similar cylinder explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Ibrahim Chacha, who was filling gas in balloons from the cylinder and selling them, died on the spot after the explosion, while another person, identified as Tajuddin Ansari, breathed his last while being taken to a hospital, additional superintendent of police Sanjeev Uikey said.
Both the victims were aged between 40 and 50 years, he said.

Ansari's wife, his son and one person named Suresh Yadav were injured in the incident and they were admitted to a hospital, the ASP said, adding that the police have registered a case and investigation into the mishap was on.

In Varanasi, two persons Geeta Devi and Lalla were killed in a similar fashion.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Last Rites Of Kalyan Singh To Be Performed At Ganga Ghat In Naraora Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos