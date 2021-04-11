B-School In Jamshedpur Emerges As Covid-19 Hotspot After 45 Students Test Positive

Amid the second wave of the pandemic gripping the country, a college in Jamshedpur has emerged as a probable Covid-19 hotspot after 45 students tested positive for the virus.

The incident was reported at XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur on Saturday, an official of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district said.

The development comes at a time when the Centre has directed all state authorities to increase testing and impose night curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

Apart from these 45 students, six students of the M G M Medical College in the city also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.



He further said that 280 students of the B-school were tested for Covid-19 and the report returned positive for 45 of them. The affected students have been quarantined in a hostel block.

Pall said that samples of other students of the medical college are being tested.

(With PTI inputs)

