‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Sri Lanka’: India Issues Advisory To Citizens

The Sri Lankan government has beefed up the security in the country post the deadly bombings that claimed more than 250 lives. A nation-wide emergency including night time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2019
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-04-27T20:13:40+0530

Following the multiple terror attacks which rattled Sri Lanka on April 21, India issued a travel advisory on Saturday, urging citizens against undertaking non-essential travel to the neighbouring nation.

"In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, they can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo or the Assistant High Commission in Kandy / Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna in case of requirement of any assistance," a Ministry of External Affairs release outlined.

The helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the Mission's website, the ministry added.

The Indian authorities further highlighted the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka. "The Government of Sri Lanka has beefed up the security in the country. A nation-wide emergency including night-time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka," the release said.

Meanwhile, 15 people, including six children, were killed in a shootout between police and alleged terrorists in eastern Sri Lankan city of Kalmunai on Friday.

At least 253 people were killed and around 500 were injured after multiple locations were bombed in a coordinated attack on Easter Sunday.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, which has been strongly condemned by the world community. The Sri Lankan authorities have launched operations to weed out 'sleepers' or terrorists who could initiate further attacks.

ANI

