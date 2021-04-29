Exit Polls 2021: Mamata Tipped To Retain Bengal, LDF Leads In Kerala, BJP In Assam And DMK In Tamil Nadu

The assembly elections in five states came to an end after the eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal. While the election results for Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared on May 2, the results of exit polls for the elections have started coming in starting from 7 pm.

The preliminary indications say the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government stands a good chance to create electoral history by becoming the first government to retain power.

The exit polls for Tamil Nadu suggest a victory for the DMK.

West Bengal

Here are the exit polls results for the West Bengal Assembly. The majority mark in the 294-member Assembly is 148.

Poll of exit polls

TMC-158

BJP-115

CPM - 19

INC-0

ETG Research

hTMC-164-176

BJP-105-115

Congress-Left alliance-10-15

P-MARQ

TMC-152-172

BJP-112-132

Congress-Left alliance-10-20

ABP C-Voter

TMC: 152-164

BJP: 109-121

Congress-Left alliance : 14-25

CNN News18

TMC-162

BJP-115

Congress-Left alliance-15

Republic TV-CNX

TMC-128-138

BJP-138-148

Congress-Left alliance-11-21

Assam

The majority mark in the 126-member Assembly is 64.

8.04 pm: Republic CNX

BJP: 60-66 seatsCongress: 26-28 seatsAGP: 10-14 seatsAIUDF: 11-13 seatsBPF: 5-7 seatsUPPL: 3-5 seatsOthers: 1-3 seats

7.54 pm: ABP-C Voter

NDA: 58-71

Congress+: 53-66

Others: 0-5

P-MARQ

BJP alliance-62-70

Cong alliance-56-64

Others-0-4

India Today-Axis My India

BJP alliance-75-85

Cong alliance-40-50

Others-1-4

Republic TV-CNX

NDA-79

Cong alliance-45

Others-2

Kerala

Here are the exit polls results for the Kerala Assembly. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly is 72.

8.19 pm

Today's Chanakya seat-wise projections

UDF 35 ± 9 seats

BJP 3 ± 3 seats

LDF 102 ± 9 seats

Others 0 ± 3 seats

8.08 pm: India Today-Axis My India

LDF: 104-120

UDF: 20-36

NDA: 0-2

Republic-CNX

LDF: 72-80

UDF: 58-64

NDA: 1-5

7.23 pm: India Today-Axis My India

LDF: 104-120

UDF: 20-36

NDA: 0-2

Republic-CNX

LDF: 72-80

UDF: 58-64

NDA: 1-5

Tamil Nadu

8.07 pm: India Today-Axis predicts victory for DMK with 175-195 seats in Tamil Nadu; AIADMK to get 38-54 seats

Here are the exit polls results for the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The majority mark in the 234-member Assembly is 118.

Republic TV-CNX

AIADMK alliance-58-68

DMK alliance-160-170

AMMK alliance-4-6

P-MARQ

AIADMK alliance-40-65

DMK alliance-165-190

AMMK alliance-1-3

Puducherry

The majority mark in the Assembly is 16.

8.13 pm: Republic-CNX

NDA: 16-20

SDA: 11-13

Others: 0

ABP-C Voter

NDA: 19-23

SDA: 6-10

Others: 1-2

