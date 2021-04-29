Exit Polls 2021: Mamata Tipped To Retain Bengal, LDF Leads In Kerala, BJP In Assam And DMK In Tamil Nadu

The assembly elections in five states came to an end after the eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal. While the election results for Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared on May 2, the results of exit polls for the elections have started coming in starting from 7 pm.
The preliminary indications say the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government stands a good chance to create electoral history by becoming the first government to retain power.
The exit polls for Tamil Nadu suggest a victory for the DMK.
West Bengal
Here are the exit polls results for the West Bengal Assembly. The majority mark in the 294-member Assembly is 148.
Poll of exit polls
TMC-158
BJP-115
CPM - 19
INC-0
ETG Research
hTMC-164-176
BJP-105-115
Congress-Left alliance-10-15
P-MARQ
TMC-152-172
BJP-112-132
Congress-Left alliance-10-20
ABP C-Voter
TMC: 152-164
BJP: 109-121
Congress-Left alliance : 14-25
CNN News18
TMC-162
BJP-115
Congress-Left alliance-15
Republic TV-CNX
TMC-128-138
BJP-138-148
Congress-Left alliance-11-21
Assam
The majority mark in the 126-member Assembly is 64.
8.04 pm: Republic CNX
BJP: 60-66 seatsCongress: 26-28 seatsAGP: 10-14 seatsAIUDF: 11-13 seatsBPF: 5-7 seatsUPPL: 3-5 seatsOthers: 1-3 seats
NDA: 58-71
Congress+: 53-66
Others: 0-5
P-MARQ
BJP alliance-62-70
Cong alliance-56-64
Others-0-4
India Today-Axis My India
BJP alliance-75-85
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-4
Republic TV-CNX
NDA-79
Cong alliance-45
Others-2
Kerala
Here are the exit polls results for the Kerala Assembly. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly is 72.
8.19 pm
Today's Chanakya seat-wise projections
UDF 35 ± 9 seats
BJP 3 ± 3 seats
LDF 102 ± 9 seats
Others 0 ± 3 seats
8.08 pm: India Today-Axis My India
LDF: 104-120
UDF: 20-36
NDA: 0-2
Republic-CNX
LDF: 72-80
UDF: 58-64
NDA: 1-5
7.23 pm: India Today-Axis My India
LDF: 104-120
UDF: 20-36
NDA: 0-2
Republic-CNX
LDF: 72-80
UDF: 58-64
NDA: 1-5
Tamil Nadu
8.07 pm: India Today-Axis predicts victory for DMK with 175-195 seats in Tamil Nadu; AIADMK to get 38-54 seats
Republic TV-CNX
AIADMK alliance-58-68
DMK alliance-160-170
AMMK alliance-4-6
P-MARQ
AIADMK alliance-40-65
DMK alliance-165-190
AMMK alliance-1-3
Puducherry
The majority mark in the Assembly is 16.
8.13 pm: Republic-CNX
NDA: 16-20
SDA: 11-13
Others: 0
ABP-C Voter
NDA: 19-23
SDA: 6-10
Others: 1-2
