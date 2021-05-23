Assam Govt To Introduce Cow Protection Bill To Ban Export Of Cattle Outside State

The Assam government is expected to introduce a cow protection bill in the next Assembly session, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said while addressing the Assembly on Saturday.

“We all revere and worship cows. It is considered a sacred animal as it nurtures us through life-sustaining milk. In fact, it is an example of one of the divine bounties present on earth,” Mukhi said.

The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state.

Mukhi said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment on offenders.

“Once passed, Assam will join other states which have passed similar bills,” he added.

The governor also said a task force would be formed to protect the satra properties.

“The government will remain committed to strengthening the namghars (prayer halls) and protecting the rights of the satras. A task force will be constituted to recover the lands of the satras and places of worship from illegal encroachments,” he said.

“We will also continue to strengthen the satras by providing them grants,” he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine