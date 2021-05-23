May 23, 2021
Poshan
Assam Govt To Introduce Cow Protection Bill To Ban Export Of Cattle Outside State

Once implemented, the government will adopt a zero-tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment on offenders, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said

23 May 2021
Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary on their way to attend assembly session in Guwahati.
The Assam government is expected to introduce a cow protection bill in the next Assembly session, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said while addressing the Assembly on Saturday.

“We all revere and worship cows. It is considered a sacred animal as it nurtures us through life-sustaining milk. In fact, it is an example of one of the divine bounties present on earth,” Mukhi said.

The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state.

Mukhi said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment on offenders.

“Once passed, Assam will join other states which have passed similar bills,” he added.

The governor also said a task force would be formed to protect the satra properties.

“The government will remain committed to strengthening the namghars (prayer halls) and protecting the rights of the satras. A task force will be constituted to recover the lands of the satras and places of worship from illegal encroachments,” he said.

“We will also continue to strengthen the satras by providing them grants,” he added.

