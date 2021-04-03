Assam Assembly Polls 2021: After Ban On Himanta Biswa, EC Transfers Cop Brother From Goalpara

After barring Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the assembly polls for 48 hours, the Election Commission has also ordered the transfer of his brother and Goalpara Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma from the district.

The Election Commission’s order on Friday said that Sarma shall be transferred to some suitable post in the state headquarters and IPS officer Veera Venakata Rakesh Reddy shall be posted with immediate effect as the new Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, which will go to polls in the third and last phase on April 6.

The order, signed by EC Under-Secretary Love Kush Yadav, also stated that the compliance report shall be furnished to the Commission immediately.

The EC on Friday barred the senior Assam minister from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The Commission barred him from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows, interviews and utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours with immediate effect on April 2.

(With PTI inputs.)

