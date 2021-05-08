As Cases Spike In J&K, Govt Requests Army To Increase Beds At Covid Care Facilities

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approached the Army seeking help setting up Covid-19 facilities in the region, amid a spike in cases.

According to a government spokesperson, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, held a meeting with GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and other senior Army officials regarding the current pandemic situation in the UT at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Sinha reportedly requested the senior Army officials to explore the possibility of increasing the number of beds of the Covid care centre located at Army Public School Domana, Jammu.

The facility currently has 100 beds and Sinha has requested the Army to add a 100 more oxygen-supported beds, the spokesperson said.

Sinha reportedly also requested the Army to enhance the infrastructure of other covid care centres in the UT and help supply medical oxygen to healthcare authorities and other covid-related medical equipment.

“The senior Army officials apprised the Lt Governor about the efforts being made by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir to combat the pandemic including Western Command’s initiative to set up a 100-bedded Covid care centre at Army Public School Domana in Jammu; 250-bedded Covid hospital in Kashmir's Rangreth area, which is jointly operated by the Chinar Corps and civil Administration,” the spokesman said.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported a record 5,443 Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths.

This is the first time, since March 2020, that the UT has logged more than 5,000 daily covid-19 cases.

Doctors believe that the high infection rate of the mutant strains of the virus is responsible for the surge in cases.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 1,868 were reported in Jammu and 3,575 in Kashmir.

