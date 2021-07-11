July 11, 2021
300 Units Electricity, Free Power To Farmers: Kejriwal's Poll Promises In Uttarakhand

Ahead of Assembly Elections in Uttarakhand, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promised to waive all old electricity bills, 24 hour supply of electricity and free power to farmers in the hill state.

Outlook Web Desk 11 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:23 pm
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
PTI
Ahead of Assembly Elections in Uttarakhand next year, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised up to 300 units of free electricity in the poll-bound state if AAP is voted to power.

In Dehradun on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal also promised to waive all old electricity bills, 24 hour supply of electricity and free power to farmers.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal had asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.

“Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

