Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Of Delhi Or Leader Of Dharnas: Yogi Adityanath In Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday took a jibe at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, asking whether the AAP supremo was the head of the city administration or leader of dharnas and demonstrations.

Addressing a rally at Mandawali in support of the BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Adityanath said, "We are confident that he will be opening our victory tally in Delhi just as he opened for team India in cricket."

The Uttar Prdesh chief minister said he landed at the Hindon Air Base and after entering Delhi he was appalled with the condition of roads here.

"The AAP government has turned Delhi into a city of potholes and has hurt the sentiments of people of the city. Kejriwal has nothing to do with 'vikas' (development) and he does not have any interest in working in collaboration with the central government for the betterment of the national capital," Adityanath said.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, he asked whether the AAP supremo was a "mukhiya of Delhi or dharna" (head of Delhi or leader of dharnas and demonstrations).

He said that Kejriwal attacked the same Congress over corruption and dishonesty before gaining power in Delhi and now it was desperate to "make alliance" with the party. "Their reality is before the public," he said.

"Democracy or politics done without values and ideals is dangerous for the country," he said.

During his speech, he also hit out at the Congress, saying it has "failed" as a party and staring at defeat even in its bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress has failed because it does negative politics. And after the prince (Rahul Gandhi), it fielded its princess (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). And what happened after that...they are staring at a defeat in Amethi too," the BJP leader claimed.

Adityanath also accused Priyanka of teaching abusive language to children in Amethi, and "requested" her to do all that in Italy.

"She is teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please go and teach these abuses in Italy," he said, in a swipe at the Italian origin of her mother Sonia Gandhi.

He said that the Kumbh Mela this time was appreciated globally because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also counted several achievements of Modi, saying his schemes and programmes were "not aimed at benefitting the people of any particular caste, creed or religion".

On terrorist organisation JuD chief Masood Azhar being declared a global terrorist, he said, "Restrictions have been imposed on his travel to countries which are members of the UN and his properties will also be confiscated, which means he cannot escape anywhere. He will meet the same fate as that of Osama Bin Laden and one day he (Azhar) will die a dog's death like him (Laden). This is India's power and it is Prime Minister Modi who is making 130 crore Indians feel this power."

Adityanath also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying attempts were made to create hurdles during his recent public meeting in Burdwan as the state administration there made parking arrangements almost 10 kilometers away from the venue and also did not allow to set up a "pandal".

