November 20, 2020
Arnab Fans Shun Zomato After Actor Swara Bhasker's Tweet

Swara Bhasker had asked Zomato to pull down its ads from Republic TV

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2020
Arnab Fans Shun Zomato After Actor Swara Bhasker’s Tweet
Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar
Getty Images
Arnab Fans Shun Zomato After Actor Swara Bhasker’s Tweet
Many big brands pulled down their association with Republic TV for allegedly spreading hate messages and toxic news. Actor Swara Bhasker who is a regular customer of Zomato took to Twitter and said, “Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer. Do you plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic Bharat? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.”

Outlook tried to get in touch with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal but he didn’t respond. However, Zomato commented on Swara’s post saying, “Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this.”

In the meantime, Arnab Goswami fans have threatened to boycott Zomato after Swara Bhaskar asked the company to pull down ads from Republic TV. A good number of users are boycotting Zomato and cancelling their Zomato gold membership. The Zomato controversy is also the reason why Swiggy is trending, as people are switching to the rival company.

No Coercive Action Will Be Taken Against Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar: ED

