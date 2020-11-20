Arnab Fans Shun Zomato After Actor Swara Bhasker’s Tweet

Many big brands pulled down their association with Republic TV for allegedly spreading hate messages and toxic news. Actor Swara Bhasker who is a regular customer of Zomato took to Twitter and said, “Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer. Do you plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic Bharat? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.”

Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.. https://t.co/mMacP8IawZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 18, 2020

Outlook tried to get in touch with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal but he didn’t respond. However, Zomato commented on Swara’s post saying, “Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this.”

Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this. — zomato care (@zomatocare) November 18, 2020

In the meantime, Arnab Goswami fans have threatened to boycott Zomato after Swara Bhaskar asked the company to pull down ads from Republic TV. A good number of users are boycotting Zomato and cancelling their Zomato gold membership. The Zomato controversy is also the reason why Swiggy is trending, as people are switching to the rival company.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine