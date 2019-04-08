﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Architects Of Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closure Made No Application Of Mind: Omar Abdullah

Architects Of Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closure Made No Application Of Mind: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah posted a video on his Twitter handle showing a long convoy of security forces moving on the highway on Monday while civilian traffic also plied side by side.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2019
Architects Of Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closure Made No Application Of Mind: Omar Abdullah
File Photo
Architects Of Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closure Made No Application Of Mind: Omar Abdullah
outlookindia.com
2019-04-08T15:04:20+0530
Also Read

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday questioned the rationale behind closing the Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway for civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesday if security force convoys could ply on the same road on other days of the week as well.

The former chief minister posted a video on his Twitter handle showing a long convoy of security forces moving on the highway on Monday while civilian traffic also plied side by side.

"Here's another full strength convoy. I'm simply trying to highlight the point that the architects of the highway closure have made no application of mind. Somehow this convoy on the highway is safe today but it wouldn't have been yesterday (Sunday) & won't be on Wednesday," he tweeted.

"If it is safe for SF convoys to move on Monday WITHOUT closing the highway to civilian traffic, why is it not safe on Wednesdays & Sundays? Nothing proves the mindlessness of the order more than army movement on 'unsafe' days. This road is part of the highway by the way," he added.

The government last week banned all civilian vehicles from plying on the national highway from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar on Sundays and Wednesdays in order to facilitate safe movement of security force convoys which are being moved around for election duty in the state.

The ban, which came into force on 7 April, has drawn widespread criticism from mainstream political parties in Kashmir.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Omar Abdullah Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Highways and Roads Police & Security Forces National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BMW India Lists Z4; Launch Soon?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters