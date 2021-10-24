Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

This is Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated in 2019 by the Narendra Modi government. Shah is on a three-day trip.

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood
Amit Shah on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir | Twitter

Trending

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T07:31:17+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 7:31 am

Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood will be restored after delimitation of constituencies followed by assembly elections, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday, laying out what he called the “roadmap” for the militancy-hit state.

This is Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated in 2019 by the Narendra Modi government. Shah is on a three-day trip.

“There will be delimitation. After that, there will be elections, and after that statehood will be restored. I have stated it in Parliament. And this is the roadmap,” Shah said at a youth club in Srinagar where he reviewed security arrangements in the Valley in the wake of a spate of militant attacks targeting minority communities.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said that August 5, 2019, will be written in golden letters. “On that day new beginning started in Kashmir with an end of terrorism, fear, dynastic rule and beginning of peace and development,” he added. “Youths here say they got an opportunity. A lot of developmental works started. Earlier lot of funds were coming for Kashmir. And it should come. Kashmir has suffered a lot. But a day will come when Kashmir contributes to the development of the country. We will make J&K such a state that will not be dependent on the funds of the Centre. This is our goal,” he added.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“Before August 5, 2019, the youth of Kashmir wouldn’t have thought of becoming home minister or prime minister of the country. In 70 years of democracy, Kashmir has got 87 MLAs, six parliament seats, and three families to rule J&K. I don’t want to name the families. Modi ji gave 30,000 elected representatives in a short span of time,” he said, referring to elected panchayat members.

Though Shah didn’t take any names, it was anybody’s guess who he was referring to when he said, “Those who are shouting today are those who know democracy has come out of three families and have reached the houses of poor.”

He added that after Independence, Jammu and Kashmir is only the state that has got huge funds per head from the Centre but still the state didn’t get independence from poverty. “Unemployment didn’t go, infrastructure development didn’t happen. Infrastructure has now increased, poverty is now on its way out and employment has now increased,” he said.

“Even for studies, people here would go to Pakistan. But we have given seven new medical colleges, 11 nursing colleges. Jammu and Kashmir youth doesn’t need to go out of J&K to become doctors,” he said. “In 70 years, there were only 500 MBBS seats. We have given 1,100 seats. Here we got AIIMS, IITs and other colleges. Why it didn’t happen in 70 years?” the home minister asked.

Shah said there were apprehension that militancy will increase after abrogation of Article 370 but said statistics show a different picture. Between 2004 to 2014, a total of 2,081 civilians were killed, which is 208 people every year. But between 2014 to 2021, only 30 civilians have died every year which shows that militancy has reduced and stone-pelting has disappeared.

“I assure you that all the elements trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir will be given a proper response and no one will be given a chance to act as a hurdle in the prosperity of the region and we are committed to it,” he added.

He said that 40,000 individuals have lost their lives so far in Jammu and Kashmir, including security forces, civilians, and militants. "Terrorism and development cannot go hand in hand. The first condition of development is that there has to be peace here," he added.

On the tourism industry, he said that 36,400 tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, while it took a huge jump and a total of 1,13,000 tourists arrived in 2021.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Demand National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Manohar Lal Khattar: RSS Became My Family Beyond Family

‘No Posting Without Money To Pakistani Journalist Friend’: Sidhu’s Wife Attacks Amarinder Singh

Bangladesh To See ‘Dark Kali Puja’ As Hindus All Set To Protest Communal Violence

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Flags Off Party's 'Pratigya Yatras' From UP's Barabanki

Lady Teacher Murder Case: Will Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Lose His Job?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

Mudslide Leaves Three Nomads Dead In J&K’s Pulwama

Mudslide Leaves Three Nomads Dead In J&K’s Pulwama

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Read More from Outlook

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Naseer A Ganai / This is Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated in 2019 by the Narendra Modi government. Shah is on a three-day trip.

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

IND 5-0 PAK: What's Your Favourite India Vs Pakistan Cricket Memory?

IND 5-0 PAK: What's Your Favourite India Vs Pakistan Cricket Memory?

Koushik Paul / India clash with Pakistan in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Here's a look back at IND vs PAK matches.

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Advertisement