Amit Shah Says Mamata Turned 'Sonar Bangla' Into 'Kangal Bangla', TMC Hits Back

﻿
BJP president Amit Shah created a controversy on Monday as he said that 'sonar Bangla' had turned into 'kangal Bangla'

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2019
Ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah created a controversy by calling West Bengal as 'kangla Bangla'..
2019-05-13T19:41:41+0530

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she had turned 'sonar' (prosperous) Bangla into 'kangal' (poor) Bangla.

The Trinamool Congress hit back, calling Shah as “puke-worthy” and “low life”.

"Earlier people used to hear music of Rabindranath Tagore in Bengal... But today, the voices of bomb blasts are heard here. Mamata didi has turned 'sonar Bangla' into 'kangal Bangla'," Shah said while addressing a rally in North 24 Parganas in the state.

"Just for her vote bank, she does not allow people to perform Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja. If Narendra Modi will come back to power again on May 23, then nobody will dare to stop Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja in Bengal," he added.

Amit Shah further criticised Banerjee for stopping people from saying 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"The infiltrates tell Mamata didi not to allow people to say 'Jai Shri Ram'. Mamata didi gets angry if someone chants Jai Shri Ram. I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here today. Nobody can stop us from doing that," he said.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien took to the social media to retaliate to Shah’s comment.

“That puke- worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term ‘Kangal Bangla’ today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That low life insults Bengal,” O’Brien tweeted.

 

 

The Trinamool Congress also tweeted some data to counter Shah's allegation that the state had slipped down in development over the last few years.

 

(With Inputs from ANI)

