Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Review Meet

Amid many states reporting a sudden spike of Coronavirus cases, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have recorded an upsurge in daily new Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said. As per the ministry, Punjab has reported 383 new cases in the last 24 hours while Chhattisgarh reported 259 new cases and Madhya Pradesh reported 297 new cases in a day.

The review meeting headed by Amit Shah was also attended by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, home secretary Ajay Bhalla and other top officials.

The home minister took stock of the coronavirus situation in the country, particularly in the states which have witnessed a spike in cases recently, a home ministry official said.

The ongoing vaccination drive and the steps needed to check further spread of the virus were discussed in the meeting, the official said.

The possible assistance to be offered to the affected states was also discussed in the meeting, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)

