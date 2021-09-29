Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Amarinder Singh's Meeting With Amit Shah Fuels Speculations Over Future Of His Political Career

Sources said the former Punjab chief minister is learnt to have discussed the farmers' issues, besides the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

Amarinder Singh's Meeting With Amit Shah Fuels Speculations Over Future Of His Political Career
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh | PTI

Amarinder Singh's Meeting With Amit Shah Fuels Speculations Over Future Of His Political Career
2021-09-29T21:31:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 9:31 pm

Amid soaring speculations over the direction of his next political ventures ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednedsay met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence .

The meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes came amid indications that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said the former Punjab chief minister is learnt to have discussed the farmers' issues, besides the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

Singh has been alleging that instability in Punjab may give Pakistan a handle to create disturbance in the border state. He has also accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of being "close to (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan" and alleged that he is "dangerous" for the border state.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

The sources said the veteran Congress leader may also meet some of the "Group of 23" leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh's meeting with Shah assumes significance as the Congress leader had not opened his cards and had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

He had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Sidhu, who was appointed as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress.

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

As regards his political future, Singh had said there were several options before him.

(With PTI Inputs)

Captain Amarinder Singh Amit Shah Navjot Singh Sidhu New Delhi Punjab CM Union Home Minister Farm Laws BJP Punjab Congress
