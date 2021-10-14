Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Allow Chhath Puja: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges LG

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Thursday, urged Lieutenant governor Anil Baikal to allow the celebrations of the festival of Chhath Pooja as Covid-19 is not much severe in Delhi now.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to LG Anil Baijal urging him to allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi as the Covid-19 pandemic is well under control

2021-10-14T13:05:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 1:05 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations as the Covid situation in Delhi is under control.

He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, waterbodies, and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, leading to protests by the Delhi BJP.

Kejriwal said the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi is under control for the last three months and he believed that the permission to celebrate Chhath should be given with protocols for the pandemic.

He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.

(With PTI Inputs)

