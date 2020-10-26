October 26, 2020
Corona
Ajit Pawar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

26 October 2020
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Pawar said he has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. In a message, Pawar reassured his supporters that he is doing fine. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure I have admitted self to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors," the NCP leader tweeted.

On Thursday, Pawar tested negative for coronavirus but was in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

In the last few months, over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have tested positive for Covid-19 including Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Varsha Gaikwad, Eknath Shinde and Nitin Raut.

Other state ministers such as Hasan Mushrif, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Aslam Shaikh, Bacchu Kadu, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Vishwajeet Kadam had also contracted virus earlier.

Outlook Videos