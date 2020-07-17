July 17, 2020
Poshan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya, Both Covid Positive, Taken To Mumbai Hospital

Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya had tested positive for Coronavirus a day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested Covid-19 positive.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2020
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who had tested positive for Coronavirus last week and were home-quarantined, have been shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

Aishwarya and her daughter had tested positive for Coronavirus a day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were confirmed to be infected from the virus.

