Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya, Both Covid Positive, Taken To Mumbai Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who had tested positive for Coronavirus last week and were home-quarantined, have been shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.
Aishwarya and her daughter had tested positive for Coronavirus a day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were confirmed to be infected from the virus.
