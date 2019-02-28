Air Strikes Against Pakistan Will Help BJP Win 22 Of 28 LS Seats In Karnataka: Yeddyurappa

Amid the on-going tension between India and Pakistan, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said that Indian Air Force's strikes on Pakistan's terror camp has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and might help the party in winning over 22 seats out of 28 in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP. Yesterday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said: "It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)."

In the meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah condemned BJP leader Yeddyurappa's statement, saying that it is quite "unfortunate" that BJP is seeking electoral benefit from the incident and making "sadist" remarks.

Shocking & disgusting to understand #BJPsPlot4Vote. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled. No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers' death, only a anti-nationalist can.

What will RSS say about this? pic.twitter.com/w6wAhAg6gv — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 28, 2019

India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. India's action comes close on the heels of the Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, BJP holds 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Congress 10 and JD(S) 2. The ruling alliance Congress and JD(S), who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together have begun discussions about seat sharing.

Sharing of seats is expected to be a litmus test for both parties with JD(S) demanding for 10-12 seats, while Congress has maintained that seat sharing will be based on merit.

(PTI)