AIADMK Releases First List Of Six Candidates For Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

March 05, 2021
Corona
AIADMK releases list of six candidates. EPS, OPS, TWO ministers and two MLAs including a woman Dalit MLA renominated to their sitting seats.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
2021-03-05T15:52:07+05:30

The ruling AIADMK on Friday released list of six candidates for April 6 Assembly polls. EPS, OPS, TWO ministers and two MLAs including a woman Dalit MLA renominated to their sitting seats.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to contest from  Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem  and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.

MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

