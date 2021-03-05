AIADMK Releases First List Of Six Candidates For Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The ruling AIADMK on Friday released list of six candidates for April 6 Assembly polls. EPS, OPS, TWO ministers and two MLAs including a woman Dalit MLA renominated to their sitting seats.

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram has proposed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name for Kanyakumari LS byelection. Proposal form was submitted at TNCC office.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.

MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

(More details are awaited)

