AIADMK Hits Out At BJP, Says Will Not Allow Divisive Politics In Tamil Nadu

Hitting out at its ally, the AIADMK has criticised the BJP saying that it will not allow the latter to indulge in divisive politics in Tamil Nadu. In a recent column in its mouthpiece, Namadhu Amma, the AIADMK said it will not let politics stemming out of religious hatred to take root in Tamil Nadu.

"The AIADMK won't allow processions or yatras which are aimed at dividing people on the basis of caste and creed. Both Karuppar Koottam (a YouTube channel which insulted Kanda Shashti Kavacaham-a hymn praising Lord Muruga) and those who hold saffron flags should understand the unity and harmony practised by the people of Tamil Nadu," the column stated.

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu BJP unit is likely to resume the controversial “Vetrivel Yatra” despite facing severe backlash for it in the state. The ruling AIADMK government has denied permission for the procession on multiple occasions in the past. Many believe the yatra, is an attempt by the BJP to consolidate Hindu votes in Tamil Nadu.

The strongly-worded AIADMK column also said, “The people of Tamil Nadu have repeatedly proven to the entire country that the Dravidian cradle of Tamil Nadu is a place where religion is considered as a guiding lamp for human beings and not a tool to propagate hatred… People who are advocating for Vel Yatra must understand this.”

It is noteworthy, that the column has been published just days ahead of Union home minister, Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Shah is scheduled to arrive in Tamil Nadu on November 21.

