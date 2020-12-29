December 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ahead Of Talks With Centre, Protesting Farmers Defer Tractor March To Thursday

Ahead Of Talks With Centre, Protesting Farmers Defer Tractor March To Thursday

The protesting unions have agreed to hold the next round of talks with the Central government on Wednesday

PTI 29 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ahead Of Talks With Centre, Protesting Farmers Defer Tractor March To Thursday
Farmers sit on hunger strike at Ghazipur border during their protest against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi.
PTI
Ahead Of Talks With Centre, Protesting Farmers Defer Tractor March To Thursday
outlookindia.com
2020-12-29T17:57:19+05:30
Also read

Protesting farmer unions have postponed their proposed tractor march to Thursday, so that the rally does not clash with their talks with the government on Wednesday.

The unions have agreed to hold the next round of talks with the Central government on Wednesday while insisting that the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations.

Earlier this week, Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of 40 unions leading the protests at various Delhi border points--- had announced a tractor march from the Singhu and the Tikri borders to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Highway on December 30.

"In view of our talks with the government (on December 30), we have decided to defer our tractor march. The farmers will hold a march with their tractors on December 31," Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Morcha, told PTI.

Thousands of protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri --- for the last 31 days, demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws and have sought a legal guarantee regarding minimum support price (MSP).

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

No Approval Granted For Marijuana Cultivation In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi - NCR Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos