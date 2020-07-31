Ahead Of Rajasthan Assembly Session, Ashok Gehlot Camp MLAs To Be Shifted To Jaisalmer Today

The MLAs of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, are now being shifted to Jaisalmer.

The MLAs left from Fairmont Hotel for the airport after attending a meeting of the COngress Legislative Party.

The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.

The party sources did not elaborate on the reasons for shifting the MLAs, PTI reported.

However, the move comes soon after Gehlot on Thursday claimed that MLAs of his camp have been getting calls after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed Wednesday night to convene a session from August 14.

Gehlot said earlier the 'rate' was Rs 10 crore as the first instalment and Rs 15 crore as the second.

“Now, it is being asked how much do you want? This means that the rate has increased. Everyone knows who is doing the horse-trading,” he said.

Rajasthan the Chief Minister also indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

(With agency inputs)