October 03, 2020
Corona
After Hathras And Balrampur, Another 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In UP's Ballia

The girl was rescued on Friday morning from Rasra bus stand.

PTI 03 October 2020
The girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination.
File photo
2020-10-03T13:58:13+05:30

After the brutal gangrapes in Hathras and Balrampur, another 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Sikandarpur, Ballia on Saturday.

The girl was rescued on Friday morning from Rasra bus stand and the accused identified as 23-year-old Asif has been arrested, SHO, Sikandarpur Amarjeet Yadav said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by Asif and raped, the SHO said.

On the complaint of the victim's father a case was registered, he added.

The girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he said.

