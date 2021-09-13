Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National After Covid Cases, Rashtrapati Kovind To Stay At Oberoi Cecil, Not ‘The Retreat'

After Covid Cases, Rashtrapati Kovind To Stay At Oberoi Cecil, Not ‘The Retreat'

After Covid Cases, Rashtrapati Kovind To Stay At Oberoi Cecil, Not ‘The Retreat'
President Ram Nath Kovind | File Photo

The President's Himachal tour has also been cut short by one day.

Trending

After Covid Cases, Rashtrapati Kovind To Stay At Oberoi Cecil, Not ‘The Retreat'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T21:00:04+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 9:00 pm

After detection of three Covid cases –all staff members of Rashtrapati Bhawan deployed at ‘The Retreat’, Shimla-- there has been major changes in President Ram Nath Kovind’s Himachal tour .

Instead of “The Retreat”, the President’s summer holiday resort in the high security zone at Chharabra, 16 km from the town, the President will now be lodged at The Cecil—a Oberoi group high end hotel in the heart of Shimla.

The visit of the President has also been cut short by one day and now he will be in Himachal Pradesh for four days instead of five days as proposed earlier.

“This has come in the wake of three out of 56 staff members of the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 'The Retreat' tested positive for Covid-19,” confirmed a senior government official handling the President’s visit and other VVIP arrangements.

Related Stories

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'

Remaining 53 persons have also been quarantined to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread to rest of the staffers. Full safety measures were ensured for the visiting VVIPs and team of officials from the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

President Kovid had visited his summer holiday resort, ‘The Retreat’ in 2018 but could not come thereafter due to Covid 19 lockdown.

On September 16, he will address the Golden Jubilee celebrations at the state assembly to mark  50 years' growth and progress of Himachal Pradesh after it was given full statehood on January 25,1971.

Instead of Kalyani Helipad at Chharabra, the President, as per new scheme, will be landing at Annandale ground, just 3 km from the Oberoi Cecil, Shimla 

He will address the Assembly on September 17 at 11 am, where all sitting and former members of the House including some of the political legends –who dominated the politics in the earlier years, will be present.

Those who will grace the House are persons like former Chief Ministers-- Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal and former Speaker Vidya Stokes. Six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who recently died would be missed prominently.

The state assembly Complex has been fully sanitised and completely done-up to be a witness to a historical event. Kovind will be the third president after A P J Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee to address the House, which has seen momentous events of pre and post-Independence era.

Massive security arrangements have been made all round Oberoi Cecil –a landmark Shimla hotel, which was built by the Britishers but later got fully renovated and relaunched by the leading hotel chain Oberois in 1990s.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Ram Nath Kovind Himachal Pradesh Shimla President of India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

SC Asks Centre To Reconsider COVID-19 Compensation Guidelines

SC Asks Centre To Reconsider COVID-19 Compensation Guidelines

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

Kerala Nipah Outbreak: 17 More Samples Test Negative

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

Cow Vigilantes’ Vehicle Crushes Teenager To Death In Rajasthan

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia

UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Chidambaram Chides BJP Over Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Chidambaram Chides BJP Over Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair

CM Amarinder Singh Urges Agitating Farmers To Not Hold Protests In Punjab

CM Amarinder Singh Urges Agitating Farmers To Not Hold Protests In Punjab

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

Read More from Outlook

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Giridhar Jha / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be the JD(U)’s undisputed leader, but the question of who is second-in-command appears to have triggered an intense power struggle in the party.

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

Outlook Web Desk / Barring BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET. The issue garnered political mileage over the years following the suicide of 15 NEET aspirants till date.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/