After Bihar, Data Now Points At Under-Counting Of Covid Deaths In Madhya Pradesh

After Bihar drastically revised its Covid death tally on Thursday and admitted huge difference in its earlier data, now reports have pointed at under-counting of fatalities in Madhya Pradesh.

A comparison of deaths in April-May period before and during the pandemic has raised doubts whether Madhya Pradesh government is undercounting Covid deaths.

The Madhya Pradesh government's data on Covid deaths for April and May showed only 4,100 people died of Covid in the state in these two months.

However, according to data from the Civil Registration System, Madhya Pradesh reported 2.3 lakh deaths in these two months during the pandemic time, marking a 290 per cent increase compared to the average deaths in these months during the pre-Covid times.

Earlier on Tuesday, India had reported the highest number of daily deaths on the day due to the drastic revisal in data by the Bihar government. The Bihar health department, which had till the previous day stated the number of deaths to be under 5,500, added as many as 3,951 deaths to the toll after verification on Tuesday.

The figures were revised after month-long investigations by the district administration and health department officials to ascertain the exact number of Coronavirus-related deaths across Bihar.

The issue had then created an uproar in the country demanding recount of Covid deaths across the country.

