After Andhra, Ashok Gehlot Govt Plans 75% Quota For Locals In Private Sector Jobs In Rajasthan

After Andhra Pradesh, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is also planning to grant 75 per cent reservations for locals in private sector jobs.

The Gehlot government is contemplating providing job reservations for people of the state in big industries who have been given certain benefits by the state government in terms of financial package.

Also, projects running under pubic private partnership and small industries will employ the local residents under the scheme, confirmed official sources.

Speaking in this context, state Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that "when other states are doing the same, why can't we take a decision for the benefit of our youth."

"In Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal, the competitive exams have one paper in local language which benefits the local residents. Here, we never discriminate among people on basis of where they have come, but at the same time, we are also planning to provide reservations in private sector to benefit our youth. However, the final decision shall be taken after discussion with other members."

A high level meeting has been called at the secretariat on September 19 to discuss the issue. The representatives of industries have also been called for the meeting.

However, officials said that there are many challenges being seen in the initiative as in most cases, hiring is done on pan-India basis. And reservation can also pose a threat to the talent pool.

Also, this decision of the Gehlot government shall impact a major chunk of people from Bihar and West Bengal who are working here in the private sector. Apart from providing reservations to the local people, the government will also decide the guidelines for the minimum salary and the private sector will pay salaries to the local people according to the guidelines.

Hence a major discussion will be held on this.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders confirmed that this can be a masterstroke for the Gehlot government looking at panchayat and civic unit elections and can benefit the party.

