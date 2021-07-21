Afghan National Arrested For Overstaying In India

Police have arrested an Afghanistan national who was allegedly overstaying in India after his visa expired and worked in the strategically important shipyard.

A senior police officer said that the man was traced in Kolkata. “We got the transit remand and he was brought here. The court remanded him to judicial custody.”

The case came in notice after the south police station received a complaint about Afghanistan national working at the shipyard without proper documentation.

Police said they will seek custody of the foreign national and the probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)

