November 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Murdering India’s Constitution And Democracy: BSP

BJP Murdering India’s Constitution And Democracy: BSP

BSP leader Bhim Rajbhar has claimed that the BSP will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh

PTI 16 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Murdering India’s Constitution And Democracy: BSP
Mayawati-led BSP has accused the BJP of murdering democracy
PTI File Photo
BJP Murdering India’s Constitution And Democracy: BSP
outlookindia.com
2020-11-16T17:53:12+05:30

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government and the Centre of "murdering" the country’s Constitution and democracy. He also claimed that BSP chief Mayawati will become the chief minister of the state after winning the 2022 Assembly election.

Addressing BSP workers at the party office in Phephana, Rajbhar attacked the BJP government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state and claimed that anarchy was prevailing everywhere. "Almost every day, there is murder, loot and incidents of rape. This proves that the rule of law in the state has ended,” he said.

Rajbhar said the people of Uttar Pradesh are now looking towards BSP chief Mayawati as an alternative because the party believes in the upliftment of every section of the society.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Creation Of More Jobs Necessary To Fight Naxalism In State: Chhattisgarh CM

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mayawati Uttar Pradesh BSP Mayawati Government Constitution Democracy Assembly Elections National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos