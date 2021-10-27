Active Covid-19 Cases Stand At 242-Day Low, 13,451 New Infections Logged Yesterday In India

Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
With 1,62,661 active cases of Covid-19 infections in India, the new infections recorded daily are being logged below 30,000 for 33 straight days now.

Active Covid-19 cases are at a 242 day in India. | File Photo

2021-10-27T10:59:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:59 am

India registerd 13,451 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,42,15,653, while the active cases declined to 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,55,653 with 585 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 33 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 122 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.48 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,155 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

