﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  AAP Releases LS Poll Manifesto, Says Will Fight For Delhi's Full Statehood

AAP Releases LS Poll Manifesto, Says Will Fight For Delhi's Full Statehood

Kejriwal said that the 2019 election is to save the nation, save the Constitution.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2019
AAP Releases LS Poll Manifesto, Says Will Fight For Delhi's Full Statehood
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the unity of the country is being challenged.
ANI/Twitter
AAP Releases LS Poll Manifesto, Says Will Fight For Delhi's Full Statehood
outlookindia.com
2019-04-25T16:04:26+0530

The Aam Aadmi Party came out with its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election based on the central theme of full statehood, giving a detailed analysis of what more can be done by the party if the status is granted.

The manifesto, released by AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been divided into two sections -- one about what the party did without full statehood and what they will do in if it is granted.

The manifesto, featuring Kejriwal's photograph on the front page, focused in 12 areas of education, health, women safety, police reforms, zero corruption, jobs, land and housing, protection from sealing, cleanliness, pollution, transport, Yamuna rejuvenation.

It counters the perception that Delhi cannot be granted full statehood as New Delhi is the national capital.

"A simple comparison of powers of Delhi government and that of the local city governments of national capitals around the world makes it clear that India has the most regressive form of governance for its national capital," the manifesto said.

The manifesto has a chart that gives a comparison between Delhi and London, Berlin, Moscow, Mexico City, Ottawa and Washington City, and how all the other national capitals has power over local police, appointment and transfer of officials, land and city planning, housing, traffic and transport planning and control over local bodies while Delhi has none of it.

The manifesto also highlights the history of the struggle for full statehood.

It accused the BJP and the Congress of avoiding the question of full statehood for Delhi.

Both the parties' reason, the manifesto said, was that they do not have their government in Delhi.

The truth is that there have been opportunities when they had their government both at the centre and Delhi Assembly, it said.

"Even today, the stance of BJP and Congress has not been favourable towards granting full statehood to Delhi," the manifesto said.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Statehood Demand National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Amid Priyanka Gandhi Vs Narendra Modi Buzz, Congress Fields Ajay Rai As Varanasi Candidate
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters