﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  AAP Fields First Transgender Candidate From Prayagraj For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

AAP Fields First Transgender Candidate From Prayagraj For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Member of 'Kinnar Akhada' Mahamandaleshwar Bhawani Nath Valmiki will contest on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Prayagraj, Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2019
AAP Fields First Transgender Candidate From Prayagraj For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Twitter
AAP Fields First Transgender Candidate From Prayagraj For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
outlookindia.com
2019-03-29T17:09:04+0530

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday fielded its first transgender candidate from the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Member of 'Kinnar Akhada' Mahamandaleshwar Bhawani Nath Valmiki will contest on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Prayagraj, Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

The senior AAP leader hoped that Valmiki wins and becomes the first transgender to become the Member of Parliament.

"BJP has insulted the transgender community by bringing a derogatory bill (Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill, 2016) against them.

"The AAP has utmost respect for the community and this move of ours proves it," he said.

Valmiki, 46, is a social activist and has been a jury member of the Delhi international film festival.

The other candidates fielded by the party in Uttar Pradesh include Ajeet Sonkar from Aliganj, Anju Saini from Sambhal and Aushutosh Bhrachari from Kanpur Dehat.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sanjay Singh (AAP) Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Gays-Bisexuals-Lesbians and Transgendered (LGBT) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : We Want India's Voice And Aspirations To Prosper. We Don't Believe In One Man's Voice: Rahul Gandhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters