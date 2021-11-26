Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'A Lot Of Chefs Were The First To Come In The Line Of Fire!'

It has been 13 years since Mumbai witnessed the most horrific terrorist attack in the city's history. Anup Sheth, a former senior staffer at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai and a survivor recounts his memories of that horrific night to Outlook’s Lachmi Deb Roy.

'A Lot Of Chefs Were The First To Come In The Line Of Fire!'
Anup Sheth, a former senior staffer at the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Trending

'A Lot Of Chefs Were The First To Come In The Line Of Fire!'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T19:12:11+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 7:12 pm

26/11, the day is embedded in his memory as if it happened yesterday. He was the Assistant Manager of Golden Dragon at The Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai. It all started as a normal day for the staff at The Taj Mahal Hotel, until 9.15 at night, when everything changed.

Anup Sheth, a former senior staffer at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai was interacting with a guest who had come to dine in the restaurant.

He recalls, “We heard some noises and we thought it to be firecrackers because there was a wedding going on in the hotel. But slowly the noise became intense. At that point in time, it was very difficult to relate to gunshots because I have never experienced or heard a live gunshot before in my life. Again, at the same time, I was sure that it was not firecrackers.”

As a protocol, what the staff do generally is inform the operators. While he was standing at the hostess desk, he threw the key to the manager to lock the main door. And when the door was just being locked, he saw a terrorist entering.

He was wearing an orange cap, a red and orange T-shirt and cargo pants. He could be easily mistaken as any normal Bombay college boy and then he pointed the gun at the ceiling.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

He narrates, “For a moment I thought it to be a toy gun. As he fired at the ceiling, we all dived behind a pillar. We, unfortunately, couldn’t switch off the lights because the entire light panel was next to the main door. We moved everyone to the Chamber on the first floor for the next seven hours.”

It was a Wednesday night and the hotel was packed with guests. At around 3.30 am, they got the evacuation permission.

“Then we heard gunshots again and by hearing the intensity of the shot we were very sure that it was happening on our floor and that we were very close to it. Just before the Chamber, there is a fire exit and I took the fire exit to go down to the Food and Beverages office. The ceiling was shaking so I hid under a desk. Then I heard some footsteps and from under the table, I could see black shoes and black trousers. They were the Naval personnel who had come to rescue us and there was a hotel security manager also who was along with them. They asked me to take the lobby route and walk out of the hotel. It was around 5 am in the morning.”

Anup lost one of his closest friends, Chef Hemant. He was 24-year-old. The bullet hit his shoulder and punctured his lungs. Sadly, a lot of chefs were the first to come in the line of fire!

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy 26/11 Terror Attacks In Mumbai Gateway Of India Mumbai Mumbai City Terrorist Attacks National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP: Govt Schemes Help To Improve Health Of Children & Infants

UP: Govt Schemes Help To Improve Health Of Children & Infants

'Most Traumatic And The Most Dramatic Night Of My Life'

Miracle City | Terror To Traffic, How Mumbai Bounces Back, No Matter What!

‘Arresting Terrorist Ajmal Kasab Alive Was The Biggest Achievement During Mumbai 26/11 Operation’

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Why Experts Consider J&K’s Low Fertility Rate A Success Story

Lucknow: Eleven Out Of 48 IFS Officers At Training Test Positive For Covid-19

Punjab CM Hails Farmers For Non-Violent Struggle As Protest Completes A Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from India

One Year Of Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

One Year Of Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Constitutional Spirit Hurt When Parties Lose Democratic Character: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Constitutional Spirit Hurt When Parties Lose Democratic Character: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Tripura Municipal Polls: TMC Moves SC, Alleges Large Scale Violence

Tripura Municipal Polls: TMC Moves SC, Alleges Large Scale Violence

Extortion Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before Thane Police To Join Probe

Extortion Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before Thane Police To Join Probe

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham have kept New Zealand in the hunt at stumps on Day 2 in Kanpur.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement