Mixing Covishield And Covaxin Vaccines Not Part Of Inoculation Protocol: Centre

June 01, 2021
By July or early August, India will have enough vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people per day, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:06 pm
A health worker collects swab sample of a woman at a COVID-19 testing counter at Anand Vihar in New Delhi.
Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Amid the second Covid wave ebbing in most parts of the country, the Union health ministry on Tuesday said there has been a 69 per cent decline of coronavirus infections in India since the peak of the wave on May 7.

While 30 states and Union territories have reported a significant decline in the number of active Covid-19 infections since last week, the case positivity rate is less than 5 per cent in 344 districts across the country, health ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Further, ministry officials said mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Meanwhile, specifying norms for opening districts, the ministry said, “Covid positivity rate should be below 5 percent for a week and over 70 per cent of all vulnerable population should be vaccinated.”

Officials also said that by July or early August, India will have enough vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people per day.

(With PTI inputs)

