Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

According to the officials, the tremor of the earthquake of 5.1 magnitude with it's epicenter in Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Representational Image | PTI

2022-01-01T21:19:31+05:30
Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 9:19 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, they said.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.1, which occurred at 6.45.24 pm, was also felt in J-K, the officials said.

It hit at the coordinates of 36.55 degrees north and 71.20 degrees east at a depth of 216 km, they added.

There are no reports of loss of life or any damage to property, the officials said. 

