5-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Minors In UP; Survivor In Critical Condition

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by minor boys in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awadhesh Singh, the age of the two accused is between 11-14 years.

"A case has been registered after we received a complaint about the rape of a minor girl. The survivor has been sent for a medical check-up. Her condition is stable. One of the accused is around 11-12 years and the other is around 13-14 years old. A team of police has been deployed in the village," Singh told news agency ANI.

As per reports, the two accused kidnapped the minor girl while she was playing near her house and then gang-raped her.

Given her critical condition, the survivor has been referred to Jhansi Medical College.

The police have registered a rape case against the two juveniles and both have been arrested.

In another such incident, a mother of five kids was brutally gang-raped by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district. Her husband was held hostage by the perpetrators, while they took turns to rape the woman.

