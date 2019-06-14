5 Killings In 24 Hours: Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals To LG, Home Ministry Over Law And Order Situation

﻿
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the LG and Home Ministry to look into the Law and Order situation in the national capital after 5 murders were reported in the last 24 hours

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2019
File Photo
2019-06-14T18:57:34+0530

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently look into the national capital's law and order situation as five people were shot dead in the "last 24 hours".

The Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Five murders in Delhi in last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation," Kejriwal tweeted.

Five people were killed in four different incidents since Thursday night.

In the Bhalswa Dairy area, a 42-year-old property dealer and a 17-year-old boy were shot dead in separate incidents.

Unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area and two men were shot dead in Nand Nagari.

Reacting to Kejriwal's tweet, the Delhi Police said all the murders were due to personal enmity.

"The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related," the Delhi Police replied to the chief minister on Twitter.

"Accused previously known to victim and already arrested in some cases. Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5% Crime by use of fire arms is down by 5.65% Crime against women is down by 11.5% ," the Delhi Police tweeted.

PTI

