October 10, 2020
Corona
5 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl At Gunpoint In Jharkhand

The girl was out with her boyfriend in the Bagbera area late on Tuesday when the accused arrived at the spot and forcibly took her to Kaliadih Gaushala at gunpoint.

PTI 10 October 2020
Five people have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Saturday.

The girl was out with her boyfriend in the Bagbera area late on Tuesday when the accused arrived at the spot and forcibly took her to Kaliadih Gaushala at gunpoint, Senior Superintendent of Police Tamil Vanan said.

She was raped there while the boyfriend was tied up, he said.

Among those held is a minor who has been sent to a juvenile home, while the others were remanded to jail, he added.

Those arrested are Shankar Tiu, Roshan Kujur, Suraj Patro and Sunny Soren, the officer said.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from them, he said.

"Soon after the incident, the police registered a case and started investigating it. The girl had initially said that she was abducted while she was returning from dance class.

However, it was found wrong during the investigation," Vanan said. 

