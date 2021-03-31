March 31, 2021
Poshan
47-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting And Raping His Minor Daughters

The accused used to threaten his daughter with dire consequences if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-03-31T09:53:38+05:30

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting and raping his two minor daughters at their house in Belapur in Navi Mumbai. The accused, a widower, is a driver by profession.

As per the FIR, the accused used to molest his 12-year-old daughter and rape another daughter aged 13. Police are questioning the eldest daughter (17) of the accused, said police inspector Ravindra Patil.

The accused used to threaten his daughter with dire consequences if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

He has been booked under sections 354 (Outraging modesty of a woman) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

With PTI inputs

