4 BSF Jawans Killed, 2 Injured In Encounter With Maoists In Chhattisgarh

The encounter took place in a dense forest near Mahla village in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was out on a search operation.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
Representative Image
2019-04-04T15:15:28+0530

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and two injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The skirmish took place in a dense forest near Mahla village in Kanker district when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was out on a search operation, police said.

"Four BSF troopers were killed and two injured in the incident," Deputy Inspector General (anti Maoist operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.

Polling in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency will be held along with two other seats - Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon - in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh on
April 18.

PTI

