4 BSF Jawans Killed, 2 Injured In Encounter With Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and two injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The skirmish took place in a dense forest near Mahla village in Kanker district when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was out on a search operation, police said.

"Four BSF troopers were killed and two injured in the incident," Deputy Inspector General (anti Maoist operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.

Polling in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency will be held along with two other seats - Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon - in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh on

April 18.

PTI