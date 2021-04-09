37 Doctors Of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For Covid-19: Sources

As many as 37 Doctors Of Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital tested positive for Covid-19, according to the hospital sources. All the doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated. “Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital,” a hospital source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city Health Department.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year.

With PTI inputs

