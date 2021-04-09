April 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  37 Doctors Of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For Covid-19: Sources

37 Doctors Of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For Covid-19: Sources

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
37 Doctors Of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For Covid-19: Sources
Sir Gangaram Hospital
37 Doctors Of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For Covid-19: Sources
outlookindia.com
2021-04-09T10:02:19+05:30

As many as 37 Doctors Of Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital tested positive for Covid-19, according to the hospital sources. All the doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated. “Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital,” a hospital source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city Health Department.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Telangana CM Imposes Fine Of Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Masks

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 test National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos