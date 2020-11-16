November 16, 2020
Corona
30,548 Fresh Covid-19 Infections Recorded, Lowest Daily Cases In 4 Months

India now has more than 88.45 lakh total coronavirus cases so far, with 1.3 lakh deaths related to Covid-19.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2020
PTI
2020-11-16T09:40:23+05:30

India registered the lowest daily cases in four months with 30,548 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. According to government data, this figure was 25 per cent lower than yesterday's caseload.

India now has more than 88.45 lakh total coronavirus cases so far, with 1.3 lakh deaths related to Covid-19.

The country's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to November 14 with 8,05,589 of those tested on Saturday.

The 447 new fatalities include 105 from Maharashtra, 96 from Delhi, 53 from West Bengal, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from Kerala.

A total of 1,29,635 deaths have so far been reported in the country due to the disease, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of 45,914, followed by Karnataka (11,508), Tamil Nadu (11,466), West Bengal (7,610), Delhi (7,519), Uttar Pradesh (7,354), Andhra Pradesh (6,854), Punjab (4,428) and Gujarat (3,797).

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

