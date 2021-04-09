April 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  3 Women In UP Given Anti-Rabies Injection Instead Of Covid-19 Vaccine

3 Women In UP Given Anti-Rabies Injection Instead Of Covid-19 Vaccine

The health centre in-charge Bijendra Singh said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
3 Women In UP Given Anti-Rabies Injection Instead Of Covid-19 Vaccine
Representational Image
PTI
3 Women In UP Given Anti-Rabies Injection Instead Of Covid-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-04-09T21:47:55+05:30
Also read

Three women were given anti-rabies injections instead of Covid-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, their families claimed on Friday.

Families of the women, Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60),  said the three had gone to the government community health centre in Kandhla to receive the jab. 

But after administering the doses, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.

Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, health centre in-charge Bijendra Singh said an inquiry would be conducted.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

(With PTI Inputs) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Conveys Concern To US Over Warship Carrying Op In Indian Waters 'Without Consent'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos