3 Women In UP Given Anti-Rabies Injection Instead Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Three women were given anti-rabies injections instead of Covid-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, their families claimed on Friday.

Families of the women, Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60), said the three had gone to the government community health centre in Kandhla to receive the jab.

But after administering the doses, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.

Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, health centre in-charge Bijendra Singh said an inquiry would be conducted.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

