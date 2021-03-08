2008 Batla House Encounter: Accused Ariz Khan Convicted For Inspector's Murder

Also read Suspected Indian Mujahideen Terrorist On Run Since Batla House Encounter Arrested

Delhi court has convicted Ariz Khan for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, other offences in a case related to the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Ariz Khan, an alleged Indian Mujahideen operative, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the Batla House encounter.

The quantum of the sentence is likely to be pronounced on March 15.

On September 19 in 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists died. The suspected IM operatives were said to have been involved in the serial bomb blasts that took place in Delhi six days before the encounter

