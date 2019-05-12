﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  2 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian

2 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hindsitapur area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2019
2 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian
In an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, 2 militants were killed on Sunday
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
2 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian
outlookindia.com
2019-05-12T08:19:55+0530

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an army official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hindsitapur area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

As the forces were conducting the search operations, the militants fired upon them, which led to a gun battle in which the two militants were killed, he said.

Weapons and other materials have been seized from the site of the encounter, the official added.

He said the operation is in progress.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Encounters Police & Security Forces Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Terrorism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Would Not Be Partitioned, If Jinnah Was Made First PM, Says BJP's Ratlam LS Seat Candidate
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters