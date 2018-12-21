1995 Tandoor Murder Case: Court Orders Immediate Release Of Convict Sushil Sharma

﻿
Earlier this week, the court had come down heavily on the state government and asked whether a person could be allowed to be kept in jail indefinitely for the offence of murder even if he had already served the sentence.

A Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the immediate release of 1995 Tandoor Murder case convict Sushil Sharma, news agency ANI reported.

Sharma (56), a former Congress youth leader, is serving life term in the 1995 murder of his wife Naina Sahni, which came to be known as the tandoor murder case. He told court he has been in jail for 29 years, including the period of remission, and was entitled to premature release in accordance with Sentence Review Board guidelines.

Earlier this week, the court had come down heavily on the state government and asked whether a person could be allowed to be kept in jail indefinitely for the offence of murder even if he had already served the sentence.

Known as the tandoor (oven) murder case, it is one of the landmark cases in India in which DNA evidence and a second autopsy were used to establish the guilt of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies)

